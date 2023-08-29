More Layoffs Hit Fake News Washington Post

The Washington Post “WaPo” has been losing money for some time because it has failed to boost its subscribers.

In the latest of their struggle, the Post has laid off tech staff from Arc XP, which is the tech part of the company.

Semafor Reported:

The Washington Post has quietly laid off staff from Arc XP, the technology arm of the paper that Post leadership had previously considered selling or spinning off. Last year, the Post declined offers to sell Arc XP, the company’s in house publishing tool and software business, saying it would instead invest $50 million in the business in 2023. But on August 22, the paper told several top marketing staffers, program managers, and product designers at Arc XP that the Post would be eliminating their roles in the coming weeks. The move displeased staff, who have been furious with recurring layoffs at the paper over the past year. In a statement, the company’s union said it was frustrated with the cuts, saying the paper did not give staffers an explanation for why their roles were being eliminated. The union added that the cuts contradicted the paper’s previous claim that there would be no further layoffs this year.

A lack of journalistic integrity will eventually catch up in terms of economics. WAPO had lost subscribers and was not able regain the previous numbers they had just a couple of years ago.

The Washington Post lost money in 2022 and cut up to 100 newsroom positions, according to a report by the New York Times.

According to the New York Times, WaPo has been unable to boost subscribers back to the 3 million it had in 2020.

The CEO may also cut 100 newsroom positions.

The Washington Post destroyed itself by attacking President Trump and pushing the fake news Trump-Russia collusion story.

The New York Times along with the Washington Post later won Pulitzer Prizes for their junk Trump-Russia collusion reporting that was later confirmed to be factually inaccurate and a complete fraud.

It was all a lie and Hillary hatched the lie and then later promoted the lie.

Special Counsel John Durham released his final report concluding the FBI had no verified intel when it opened the Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump-Russia collusion in 2016.

This was Durham’s final report earlier this year. There were no arrests. The American people were lied to for years as the intel community worked non-stop to accomplish their coup on President Trump. And THEY ALL KNEW it was a lie.

The Washington Post refused to apologize for pushing the lie of the century. They refuse to return their fraudulent Pulitzer awards.