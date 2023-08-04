More Deep Thoughts from Kamala Harris: “As the Name Suggests, Community Banks Are In the Community!” (VIDEO)

More deep thoughts from Willie Brown’s girlfriend.

Kamala Harris on Friday delivered remarks on Biden’s economic agenda dubbed “Bidenomics” from Sycamore & Oak retail village in DC.

“Bidenomics is working!” Kamala Harris shouted after Fitch downgraded the US’s long-term credit rating to AA+ from AAA.

Bidenomics = High mortgage rates, high inflation rates, collapsed banks, expensive groceries, record high rent, and dwindling retirement accounts.

Kamala Harris awkwardly giggled throughout her speech.

Then she dropped this gem…

“As the name suggests, community banks are in the community!” Harris said.

How profound!

WATCH: