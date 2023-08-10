‘A Monolithic Bully Pulpit’: Biden Warned on ‘Filtering Out’ Reporters

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Told to renew Christian news outlet’s press pass or face ‘appropriate action’

Joe Biden, through his White House staff, has been told to renew a White House press pass for a longtime reporter there, or “appropriate action to not only vindicate his rights but the right of the public to be exposed to a variety of voices” will be pursued.

The letter comes from a legal team representing Matthew Anthony Harper of InterMountain Christian News.