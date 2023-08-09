Mitch McConnell Urges House Republicans to Oppose Joe Biden Impeachment

He really is the worst.

Mitch needs to switch parties.

Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged House Republicans NOT to impeach Joe Biden for his multi-million dollar foreign bribery and pay-for-play schemes.

Breitbart.com reported:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has urged House Republicans to avoid impeaching President Joe Biden.

Speaking to the New York Times in an interview published Tuesday, McConnell said that he does not want to continue the impeachment cycle that Democrats started two years ago when they impeached former President Trump on dubious charges.

“I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing,” McConnell said.

“Impeachment ought to be rare,” he added. “This is not good for the country.”