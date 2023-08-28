Mike Pence Says He Remains “Confident” That Trump Will Not Be the Republican Nominee (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday appeared on CBS’s “Face The Nation” and said he was confident that Trump would not be the Republican nominee.

“I remain confident, more confident after Wednesday night that the Republican nominee will not be the former President,” Mike Pence said referring to Wednesday night’s GOP primary debate.

Mike Pence: "I remain confident, more confident after Wednesday night that the Republican nominee will not be the former President." Why isn't Pence concerned about Biden politicizing the DOJ to go after the leading Republican Presidential Nominee, Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/Q5BO59lX4s — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 27, 2023

Last month Tucker Carlson Interviewed Mike Pence along with other Republican candidates. In a very short span, he pretty much ended The former Vice President’s career over his indifference to domestic problems and instead prioritizing Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson hosted the first presidential forum for the Republican primary in Iowa with Blaze Media.

Tucker interviewed five candidates including Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Mike Pence.

Mike Pence was exposed as a globalist RINO right away.

Tucker ended Pence’s career in 60 seconds.

You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse over the past three years…and it’s VISIBLE. Our economy has degraded…suicide rate has jumped…crime has exponentially increased and yet your concern is that the Ukrainians – country that most people can’t find on a map who’ve received tens of billions of US tax dollars don’t have enough tanks!” Tucker said.

Tucker continued, “I think it’s a fair question to ask, where’s the concern for the United States?”

“That’s not my concern,” Pence said. “Tucker, I’ve heard that routine from you before but that’s not my concern!”

🚨WATCH🚨 Mike Pence OUTRAGED that Ukrainians haven't gotten enough American Tanks@TuckerCarlson: "You’re running for President. You are distressed that Ukrainians don’t have enough American tanks?! EVERY city in the U.S. has become much worse…and it's VISIBLE. Our economy… pic.twitter.com/8cDspzyl6q — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2023

Meanwhile, Trump’s poll numbers continue to rise.

A poll taken after last week’s debate shows Trump absolutely crushing Florida Ron DeSantis 61-9 and topping Joe Biden 44-41 in a general election.