Michigan Attorney Stefanie Lambert Who is Being Persecuted by Tyrannical Democrats for Questioning 2020 Election Releases Powerful Video in Her Defense

Attorney Stefanie Lambert Juntilla was indicted by Michigan Democrat officials for attempting to investigate one of the state’s Dominion voting machines following the 2020 election.

Lambert Junttila is the third suspect indicted by a grand jury in Special Prosecutor D.J. Hilson’s probe of the alleged tabulator tampering scheme.

Recall, on November 5th, two days after the presidential election, an election clerk in Antrim County Michigan discovered that the total votes counted by election software DID NOT MATCH the printed tabulator tapes.

The Dominion voting machines in Antrim County flipped 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel later hid the forensic audit of the Dominion voting machines in Antrim County from the people in her state.

In case you are not following the story, Democrats are making it illegal to question election results across the country but only when they win.

In response to the indictment Stefanie Lambert released this powerful video in her defense.