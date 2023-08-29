Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Drops Out of 2024 Presidential Race

That was fast.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, 45, dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Tuesday after failing to qualify for the debates.

Suarez threw his hat in the ring in June and decided to drop out nearly two months later.

“Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met so many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, her people, and its future. It was a privilege to come so close to appearing on stage with the other candidates at last week’s first debate,” Suarez said in a statement posted to X.

“I had looked forward to sharing the story of Miami, America’s most successful city, especially at a time when so many cities are plagued with poverty, unemployment, high taxes, violent crime, and homelessness. I know what we have achieved during my tenure leading the City of Miami can be replicated in every community in our great country. The next President must play a major role in getting America’s cities back on track to safety, prosperity and a better quality of life for all,” he said.

“While I have decided to suspend my campaign for President, my commitment to making this a better nation for every American remains,” Suarez said.

“I will continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community – the fastest-growing voting group in our country. The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America’s conservative movement. Our party must continue doing more to include and attract this vibrant community that believes in our country’s foundational values: faith, family, hard work and freedom. Younger voters, Independents, urban voters and suburban women- all of whom I’ve carried in previous elections – among others, should find a comfortable home in the GOP and its policies,” he added.

Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life. This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met… — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) August 29, 2023

The Republican primary field is polling far behind President Trump.

In a post-debate poll, Trump is crushing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis 61-9.

Ramaswamy, Pence, Scott, Haley, Christie and others are trailing far behind.