The Ukrainian Army lost up to 4,855 servicemen last week, TASS reports, as its counter-offensive inches forward in Southern Ukraine. Last week, the Ukrainian forces lost 1,490 fighters in the Donetsk area, 1,180 servicemen in the South Donetsk area, 820 in the Zaporozhye area, 665 in the Kupyansk area, 485 in the Krasny Liman area and 215 in the Kherson area, TASS reports, based on the figures of the Russian Defense Ministry.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Ukrainian Army lost a total of 785 casualties, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, which claims to have repelled five attacks by the elite Ukrainian 82nd Air Assault and 46th Airmobile brigades in Robotyne in the Zaporozhye region, with up to 200 Ukrainian casualties. Up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and wounded outside of Donetsk, where heavy fighting was also taking place.

Russia does not release its own casualty figures. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry claims that Russia has lost 261,310 soldiers since beginning of the war.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that the village of Robotyne on the southeastern banks of the Deniepr river “has been liberated and our troops are moving southeast” of the town.

Russian military sources claimed that after several dozen small and large attacks, the Ukrainian military were forced to regroup in the region. Some Ukrainian reconnaissance companies and battalions were partially withdrawn from the front due to loss of combat capability, Southfront reports.

As the USA pushes for a breakthrough in the offensive, the Ukrainian military is accumulating significant forces north of Robotyne, preparing for another attack. Russian military reportedly spotted up to 83 units of heavy military equipment moving in the area on August 24.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, said that Ukrainian assault units reached the first line of Russian defenses yesterday, but were “completely destroyed”, Sputnik News reported. Ukrainian sources claimed Robotyne has been captured. NATO-aligned Institute for the Study of War also claimed that Ukrainian forces are advancing south of Robotyne, near Urozhaine and Staromayorske, as well as near Dontesk.

Former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wrote that “the strategy pursued in the NATO area, based on continuous military supplies to Ukraine and on the logic of escalation, has not resulted in the expected Russian military defeat… There has been no defeat of the Russian army in Bakhmut, there has been no weakening of its military and paramilitary units, there has been no retreat under the Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

“After a year and a half of war, what is the reality that prevails over all these simplistic predictions pumped by war propaganda?”, Conte wrote. “The reality is 500 thousand deaths on both fronts. The reality is over 6 million Ukrainian refugees who left their country. The reality is entire cities and vast territories completely destroyed that we will have to help rebuild in the coming years, with a European financial commitment, estimated in the initial stage alone at €50 billion. The reality is that the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had a pull effect on global military spending growth by 3.7% in 2022 compared to the previous year, with last year’s military spending reaching a record amount of $2,240 billion across the planet.”