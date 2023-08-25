Maui, Yellowknife, Teneriffe, Rhodes: Who is Behind the Spate of Wildfires Caused by Arson?

The leftist media rushed to blame a series of devastating wildfires on “climate change”. Arson was involved in several cases, however, leading some observers to question the possible motives for the spate of blazes.

Terrrible tragedy struck the city of Lahaina on Maui on Aug. 8, with at least 114 dead and 1000 people still missing, including many children. Speaking on Daily Wire, pundit Michael Knowles said that arson is “the most likely culprit … apparently, in the mind of Hawaiian officials.”

“For years now, people have intentionally set fires all over Maui. As Maui Mayor Michael Victorino noted just last year, fire and police suspect someone is intentionally setting them. Just a couple weeks ago, Hawaiian police responded to two fires on Maui. One started by an unattended cooking fire, the other, apparently, intentionally set. Shortly after which point, according to investigators, quote, a male operating a green all-terrain vehicle was seen leaving the area.”

Last week, on August 16, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated they had “charged four female youths with arson” after major wildfires around Yellowknife, Northwest Territory, Canada.

“Around 10:03 p.m., RCMP officers on patrol spotted a fire near Long Lake and called the Yellowknife Fire Department. The cause of the fire has been determined to be arson. A witness in the area reported seeing two men running from the area wearing black clothing. The Northwest Territories Police Dog Service attended in an effort to track the suspects but they were not located. No further description of the men could be provided and this matter remains under investigation.

At 11:21 p.m., the Yellowknife RCMP received a call reporting that four females were attempting to light a fire in a small green space on Burwash Drive. RCMP officers immediately attended the area and located the four youth females. RCMP arrested all four and found aerosol cans and lighters in their possession and near the scene. Video of this incident was captured on a nearby camera at a private residence. All four of the female youths have been charged with arson.”

Spanish authorities also blamed wildfires on the tourist island of Teneriffe on arson, as AP News reported: “Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately. Clavijo said police had opened three lines of investigation but did not say if there had been any arrests.”

According to Greek authorities, wildfires on the islands of Rhodes and Corfu were also due to arson. Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, from the Rhodes Fire Department, said: “Fires are set by human hands. Whether it is due to negligence or fraud will be seen (but) people have been summoned for statements and others will be summoned.”

“Who would do such a thing?”, Knowles asked. “We can’t say for certain who might have done it here, but we can say for certain the answer to who would do such a thing. And the answer is environmentalists, because the Department of Homeland Security has observed for decades that radical environmentalists constantly start fires all over the country. Between 1995 and 2010, environmentalist groups set off at least 239 arsons and bombings in the United States. They do this because people are not taking the theoretical threat of climate change seriously enough, so they make that theoretical threat practical by setting the fires themselves. It’s not just the environmentalists. This is what leftists always do. This is how all ideologues behave when their theories don’t line up with reality.”