Mass Stabbing Occurs Inside Fulton County Jail, Leaving One Inmate Dead, Same Jail Where Trump Was Booked

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has revealed a mass stabbing occurred inside the Fulton County jail.

The stabbing occurred at the same jail where President Trump and 18 of his allies were booked last week.

According to Natalie Ammons of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office one inmate was killed and two others were injured.

The two injured inmates were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and as of now their condition is unknown.

In 2023 alone, a total of 9 inmates have died in jail this year and five of these deaths have occurred within the last month.

One inmate died, and two injured, from stabbings in the Fulton County jail. This is where they wanted to imprison President Trump! The 9th death there this year, the 5th this month!! The DA and Sheriff’s department are all out of control in every way. There is NO JUSTICE… pic.twitter.com/4bTvRAAHlE — (@DonGP4037) August 31, 2023

Per Fox 5 Atlanta:

This is the jail Fulton County DA Fani Willis wants Trump to stay in.