Man Split in Half After Jumping to His Death From Roof of Ritzy Mandarin Hotel in Manhattan

An unidentified man jumped to his death from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan Thursday night.

The man was reportedly in his pajamas when he leaped 750 feet to his death from the five-star hotel in Columbus Circle.

According to the New York Post, the man split in half after hitting the glass awning on the way down.

A severed arm was found across the street.

No bystanders were injured.

The New York Post reported: