Man Split in Half After Jumping to His Death From Roof of Ritzy Mandarin Hotel in Manhattan

by

An unidentified man jumped to his death from the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Manhattan Thursday night.

The man was reportedly in his pajamas when he leaped 750 feet to his death from the five-star hotel in Columbus Circle.

According to the New York Post, the man split in half after hitting the glass awning on the way down.

A severed arm was found across the street.

No bystanders were injured.

The New York Post reported:

A man jumped 750 feet to his death from the roof of a five-star Manhattan hotel on Thursday night, according to police.

Police believe the man leaped from the top of the ritzy Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Columbus Circle shortly after 9 p.m., police and sources said.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, who does not appear to have been a guest at the hotel or living in its residences, is believed to have taken a service elevator to the roof, police sources said.

He hit the hotel’s glass awning on the way down, and his body split in half, sources said.

An arm was found across the street, where construction scaffolding was seen dripping with blood, they added.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.