Macron Depression: Globalist Leader Survives Many Crises, While French Influence Collapses in Africa – Snubbed at BRICS Meeting, He Is Object of Internet Rumor About an Affair With Canada’s Trudeau

Ever since 2017, former Rothschild banker Emmanuel Macron has led his presidency of France from one major crisis into another. Starting with the many weeks of ‘Gillet Jaunes’ (Yellow Vests) protest, continuing with the major insurrection over his tyrannical pension reform, almost immediately followed by catastrophic looting and riot over the police killing of a young immigrant man – Macron’s presidency is the very definition of a political train wreck.

And when it comes to foreign policy, he is not faring all that well, either. Just in the last few days, a flurry of negative developments have put his leadership in question in the world arena.

To begin with, he has been snubbed from the upcoming BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, later in August. No less than 34 countries have already confirmed their participation, along with the UN Secretary General and representatives of other organizations.

But not Macron, even though he let the world know he was fishing for an invitation.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor reacted in a rather shocking manner to this snubbing of the leader of a formerly respected nation.

AFP reported:

“Pandor laughed off the possibility of Emmanuel Macron showing up, after the French President made it known he was interested in participating. ‘It’s quite amusing’, Pandor said, asked whether the French leader would attend. ‘No invitation has been issued in that regard’.”

In retaliation, Macron cancelled his participation in the Amazon Summit to be held in Brazil from 7-9 August – but frankly, who cares?

The most serious recent development, however, is the coup d’état in former French African colony Niger. The French embassy was attacked, and Macron has to order the ongoing evacuation of all French nationals.

Subsequently, the coup junta severed all military agreements with France, and gave Paris 30 days to withdraw all its forces and military equipment from Niger.

That comes after Mali and Burkina Faso – in 2021 and 2022 – also forced the pullouts of French troops.

France 24 reported:

“But the Niger coup is particularly bruising for Macron after he sought to make a special ally of Niamey, and a hub for France’s presence in the region after the Mali coup.”

We are watching in real time the collapse of the French strategy to retain its fading African influence.

“In December 2018, Macron vowed that France would remain engaged in the fight against jihadists in the Sahel region of Africa “until the victory is complete”, a vow that now appears on shaky ground.”

The setbacks are coming hard and fast, to the benefit of emerging regional partners.

“Anti-French sentiment in the region has only continued to rise, often whipped up by Russia which over the last years has taken an increasingly prominent presence through the Wagner mercenary group.”

And the situation at home is also continuing to look grim. UK’s Spectator reported:

"Macron continues to display an indifference to the chaotic immigration situation, despite opinion polls consistently showing this is an issue of paramount importance to the overwhelming majority of the population. […] It's not just the people who are angry. So are the police, many of whom resent what they regard as a lack of support from elements of the judiciary and even at times their president. Then there's the grumbling within the military. Macron got on the wrong side of the army within weeks of coming to power, forcing out the popular and respected chief of the defense staff, General Pierre de Villiers."

If you think that’s all, there’s more: now, Macron finds himself the butt of jokes and rumors on the internet about having an affair with recently separated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.