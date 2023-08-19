Los Angeles: Man Robbed Elderly Woman Who Had Been Beaten Unconscious on City Street (Video)

The criminals get more brazen every day in California. Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed an elderly woman who had been knocked unconscious on a city street in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood earlier this month. The man stole the 86-year-old woman’s wallet even as he was being warned away from her by concerned citizens. Police were able to arrest the person who knocked out the woman near the scene of the attack but not the man who robbed her.

LAPD screen image of robbery suspect.

Bus surveillance vide posted by LA Police:

Surveillance footage, recorded by an MTA bus and disclosed by the LAPD, reveals an 86-year-old woman rendered unconscious on an Adams-Normandie sidewalk while bystanders look on.

Elderly woman beaten unconscious in LA — then robbed as she lay in the street.

Press release by police:

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Southwest Division detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying any witness(es) to a felony battery of an 86-year-old woman. Detectives are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who took the Victim’s wallet from her purse, while she was unconscious and incapacitated.

On August 8, 2023, around 2:40 p.m., Southwest patrol officers received a radio call of an assault in the area of 24th Street and Vermont Avenue. When the officers arrived, they were directed to the suspect who was taken into custody. They located the Victim who was severely injured due to the assault.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded, and transported the Victim to a local hospital in critical condition

The Victim had no independent recollection of the incident due to a head injury. Surveillance video from an MTA bus showed multiple witnesses to the crime. Video also showed an additional suspect remove the victim’s wallet from her purse while she was on the ground and incapacitated. The suspect then fled with the victim’s wallet.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to provide information about the incident they observed on MTA bus No.1957, Line 204 in the area of 24th Street and Vermont Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Detectives are also asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who removed the victim’s wallet.

The suspect who took the victim’s wallet appeared to be a male Black, with a mustache or goatee, between 40-50-years-old. The suspect was wearing a gray beanie, dark jacket with a New York logo, and dark pants.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jonathan Moyers at 213-359-3707. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.