Lizzo Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Show Consideration Amid Fat-Shaming, Sexual Harassment Controversy

Lizzo has been dropped as a consideration for the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas in February 2024 amid a sexual harassment lawsuit.
Three former employees of Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. have filed a lawsuit against the company, its owner Melissa Jefferson (professionally known as “Lizzo”), and former tour manager Shirlene Quigley.
Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez allege that they were subjected to a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation during their employment with the company.
The lawsuit, filed by the plaintiffs’ attorney Ronald Zambrano of West Coast Employment Lawyers, APLC, alleges that the harassment was so severe and pervasive that it altered the terms and conditions of their employment, making their working conditions intolerable.
According to the complaint, the plaintiffs were pressured into participating in a nude photoshoot as contestants on WOFTBG, a widely known reality show.
The plaintiffs’ dance cast captain, defendant Ms. Quigley, is accused of frequently discussing her sexual fantasies and masturbation habits in lurid detail with the cast. The lawsuit goes further to claim that she would publicly practice her oral sex skills on bananas during breaks.
Lizzo will not be performing in the next Super Bowl halftime show, according to The Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail reported:
Lizzo has been dropped from Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show consideration after facing a series of shocking sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from former dancers – leaving her team in a desperate scramble to ‘save her sinking ship’ of a career.
Earlier this month the 35-year-old popstar – who has marketed herself as a body-positive activist – found herself at the center of a sensational scandal when three of her former dancers, Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez and Arianna Davis, filed a lawsuit against her, accusing Lizzo of creating a ‘hostile work environment’.
Now, an NFL insider exclusively tells DailyMail.com that the ensuing backlash over the allegations has prompted the organization to immediately drop Lizzo from Super Bowl Halftime Show contention – having previously had her name in the mix as one of the front-runners for the 2024 spectacle.
‘Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,’ the source said in the wake of the accusations – which Lizzo vehemently denies.