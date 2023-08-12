Lizzo Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Show Consideration Amid Fat-Shaming, Sexual Harassment Controversy

Lizzo has been dropped as a consideration for the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas in February 2024 amid a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Three former employees of Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. have filed a lawsuit against the company, its owner Melissa Jefferson (professionally known as “Lizzo”), and former tour manager Shirlene Quigley.

Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez allege that they were subjected to a hostile work environment that included sexual harassment, discrimination, and retaliation during their employment with the company.

The lawsuit, filed by the plaintiffs’ attorney Ronald Zambrano of West Coast Employment Lawyers, APLC, alleges that the harassment was so severe and pervasive that it altered the terms and conditions of their employment, making their working conditions intolerable.

According to the complaint, the plaintiffs were pressured into participating in a nude photoshoot as contestants on WOFTBG, a widely known reality show.

The plaintiffs’ dance cast captain, defendant Ms. Quigley, is accused of frequently discussing her sexual fantasies and masturbation habits in lurid detail with the cast. The lawsuit goes further to claim that she would publicly practice her oral sex skills on bananas during breaks.

Lizzo will not be performing in the next Super Bowl halftime show, according to The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reported: