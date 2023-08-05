Like a Rock Star: Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Cheered by Supporters in Rio de Janeiro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was received by supporters of his administration at a pizzeria in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro was walking in the streets of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, 3, when he was stopped by supporters to take photos. Several people applauded the former conservative president and approached him to talk.

Jair Bolsonaro posted the video of the moment on his social media. One of the supporters approaches the former president and asks for a photo to send to his wife.

-Rumo à pizzaria na Barra da Tijuca.

-Rio de Janeiro / RJ

-03/08/2023 pic.twitter.com/dTmkyuNuMz — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 3, 2023

In another video shared on social media, Bolsonaro appears in a bakery and leaves the employees of the place surprised by his presence and simplicity. The former president attended the place to buy bread and sweets and received new photo requests from the people who were in the place.

On Friday, 4, Jair Bolsonaro was at a beach in Barra da Tijuca. It was possible to see the marks of the stab wound he suffered during the 2018 electoral campaign.

Swimmers who were at the location praised the government of Jair Bolsonaro and asked for his return as head of Brazil. They expressed contempt for the socialist government of Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro is on vacation in Rio de Janeiro. He is staying at his home in Barra da Tijuca and intends to travel to several cities in Brazil to anticipate the 2024 electoral campaign for mayor and councilor.

The former conservative president has the plan to elect about 1,000 mayors throughout Brazil.