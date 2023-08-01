‘Like Nazi Germany in the 1930s’ – Trump Responds to Latest Federal Indictment

President Trump responded to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest indictment.

The DC grand jury indicted Trump in the January 6 investigation.

“Trump indicted in federal probe over effort to undo election loss and subvert transfer of power in run-up to Jan. 6 riot” AP reported.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There are SIX unnamed co-conspirators!

Trump said the US is ‘like Nazi Germany’ in a statement released Thursday evening.

“This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” Trump said.

He continued, “Buy why did they wait two and a half years to bring these fake charges, right in the middle of President Trump’s winning campaign for 2024? Why was it announced the day after the big Crooked Joe Biden scandal broke out from the Halls of congress?”

Trump said the United States is now like Nazi, Germany in the 1930s.

“The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi, Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes.,” Trump added.

Jack Smith recently indicted Trump on 37 federal counts in Miami.

Trump was charged with 31 counts of willful retention of national defense information and 6 other process crimes stemming from his conversations with his lawyer.

Last week Jack Smith hit Trump with 3 additional charges in a superseding indictment in the classified documents case.