Life in Prison for British Nurse Found Guilty of Killing Seven Premature Babies

After a nine month trial, British nurse Lucy Letby was found guilty of murdering seven premature babies in a neonatal unit. She was sentenced to life in prison. A jury found her guilty of 14 of the 22 charges she faced.

During the trial, the horrifying details of Letby’s crimes unfolded. In one case, she allegedly “forced” air and fluid into one premature baby boy’s stomach. In other cases, she is said to have injected milk and insulin into the bloodstreams of other babies.

Speculation has suggested the murders were “mercy killings” since many of the infants were premature and needed special care.

Sky News shared how police caught Letby and her disturbing demeanor.

LifeNews reports:

Letby worked with premature infants at Countess of Chester Hospital in Northwestern England from 2015 to 2016. During that time, the hospital experienced an unusually high number of infant deaths, and an investigation later revealed that the babies’ deaths matched with the times when Letby was working. Letby murdered five infant boys and two infant girls by injecting air, milk and insulin into their bloodstreams through IVs and breathing tubes, according to court testimony. In one case, she is accused of trying to kill a baby four times before the infant died. She was found guilty in the deaths of all seven babies and will now spend life in prison. Letby didn’t even bother attending the sentencing hearing today. Judge Mr Justice Goss handed the baby murderer the rare sentence, which is life imprisonment with no possibility of release, at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, telling her: “You will spend the rest of your life in prison.”

