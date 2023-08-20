Leaked Docs: Hunter Biden Was Involved in Trump Impeachment Over Ukraine

Hunter Biden was involved in Trump’s impeachment over Ukraine, according to documents leaked to Politico.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers leaked the entire case file related to the DOJ’s 5-year investigation and it’s a sight to behold.

The New York Times and Politico both published leaked documents revealing new information about Hunter Biden’s case and the inner workings at the Justice Department.

According to emails leaked to Politico, Hunter Biden met with impeachment lawyers in January 2020.

Recall, in September 2019 then-Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into President Trump over his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

President Trump’s phone call with Zelensky was cordial and there were no threats, no pressure and no quid pro quo as Adam Schiff and the Democrats liked the public to believe.

Hunter Biden met with impeachment lawyers as Pelosi and Schiff were on the House floor lying about Trump’s phone call with Zelensky.

It is important to note that the FBI was in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell which documented numerous crimes related to the Bidens’ work in Ukraine while Democrats were persecuting Trump with an impeachment investigation.

Trump asked Zelensky to ‘look into’ Joe Biden’s threats to withhold money from Ukraine as well as Hunter Biden’s shady business with Burisma.

President Trump wanted Zelensky to look into the firing of Viktor Shokin, the prosecutor general who was investigating Ukrainian oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings.

On January 26, 2020, Hunter Biden’s advisors said they would need Biden to set aside several hours to go through documents to settle his tax bill.

Hunter replied, “I have a meeting tomorrow with impeachment lawyers for the day. It will have to wait until Tuesday I’m afraid.”