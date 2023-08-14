Large Mulch Fire Breaks Out in Houston, Texas (VIDEO)

Houston Fire Department (HFD) responded to a large fire at the Living Earth mulch facility in Houston, Texas on Sunday.

The call to action was prompted at around 2:27 p.m., as a towering plume of smoke was reported to have been seen in the vicinity, according to FOX 26.

The fire rapidly spread to several other large mounds of mulch, prompting an immediate and determined response from the firefighters.

The HFD’s efforts managed to prevent the flames from reaching a nearby warehouse on the property. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

“Our first concern is always going to be our firefighters, so we’ve been diligent about rotating them out and ensuring they’re taking their breaks while on this location,” said Martee Black, Public Information Officer for the Houston Fire Dept.

In an update, the Houston Fire Department confirmed that the fire had been isolated but would continue to burn and smolder until heavy machinery could be brought in to spread the burning material apart, enabling full extinguishment.

Concurrently, the Health Department remains vigilant, monitoring air quality, urging the public to avoid the area.

Per @HoustonFire: The fire has been isolated but will continue to burn and smoulder until heavy machinery can get in to spread the burning material apart and allow for full extinguishment. The Health Department is monitoring air quality. Please avoid the area. @FireChiefofHFD https://t.co/QPs69mmtYi — Amy Peck (@AmyPeck) August 14, 2023

Fire Chief of the City of Houston Fire Department, Samuel Peña, said the fire department was able to isolate the burning materials and the cause has not been determined.

In a separate update late Sunday night, Peña said, “there is nothing that would prompt a shelter in place or evacuation.”

@HoustonHealth is conducting air monitoring in the area. At this time, there is Nothing that would prompt a shelter in place or evacuation ⚠️As a precaution, any person(s) prone to respiratory problems may want to remain indoors or cover with a mask when outside near the area. https://t.co/T2ihECWyQX — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) August 14, 2023

Arson investigators are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters will work through the night to contain the fire.

