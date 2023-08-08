Keith Kellogg, Former National Security Advisor to Mike Pence, Blasts Former Boss in Scathing Remarks

Former National Security Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, Keith Kellogg, has issued a searing critique of his former boss.

Kellogg, who worked close to both Pence and President Trump during their tenure in the White House, expressed deep disappointment in Pence’s recent actions vis-a-vis the former President.

“I’ve worked alongside many leaders in my years of service to this Nation. Among them, President Donald J. Trump stands apart,” Kellogg began, highlighting the former President’s “unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt.” He hailed Trump’s “bold and dramatic leadership style” that he claims has ushered in numerous achievements for the nation.

Turning his attention to Pence, Kellogg stated, “While I respect his service to our Nation, I must express my disappointment in his recent actions regarding President Trump.”

Read his full statement below:

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that President Donald Trump also slammed his former Vice President Mike Pence in a Truth Social post Saturday afternoon.

Pence, who might be a witness in Trump’s trial presided over by Obama appointee Judge Tanya Chutkan, is thought to have given evidence during the grand jury investigation against Trump.

This has not been confirmed at this time.

Trump posted Saturday afternoon:

“WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side. I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was “too honest.” He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!”

Pence was confronted by protestors questioning his loyalty to former President Trump and the American people and accusing him of disregarding the Constitution.

Trump supporters surrounded Mike Pence’s car as he arrived at his Friday town hall, shouting, “That’s a traitor,” “You’re a sellout,” according to ABC reporter Kelsey Walsh.