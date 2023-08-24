Keep It Classy, Murdoch Family – FOX News Runs a MoveOn.org Ad to Bash Trump During GOP Debate (VIDEO)

The FOX News presidential primary debate was held tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

President Trump, who leads the field by 30 to 50 percentage points did not attend the debate tonight. Instead Tucker Carlson interviewed President Trump on Twitter-X.

Over 80 million Americans watched President Trump’s interview in the first hour-and-a-half after it was posted.

During the GOP debate FOX News ran a Trump-bashing ad by MoveOn.org – a radical far left group funded by Soros.

Keep it classy, FOX.

