Keep It Classy, Murdoch Family – FOX News Runs a MoveOn.org Ad to Bash Trump During GOP Debate (VIDEO)

by

The FOX News presidential primary debate was held tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

President Trump, who leads the field by 30 to 50 percentage points did not attend the debate tonight. Instead Tucker Carlson interviewed President Trump on Twitter-X.

Over 80 million Americans watched President Trump’s interview in the first hour-and-a-half after it was posted.

During the GOP debate FOX News ran a Trump-bashing ad by MoveOn.org – a radical far left group funded by Soros.

Keep it classy, FOX.

Via Midnight Rider.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

