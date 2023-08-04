JUST OUT: Part 2 of Tucker Carlson’s Interview with Devon Archer Released – Over Hour-long Interview – VIDEO

On Wednesday Tucker Carlson released the first part of his exclusive interview with Devon Archer, the former business associate and close personal friend of Hunter Biden.

In the exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, Devon Archer detailed the Biden family’s involvement in various businesses. The conversation touched on Hunter Biden’s connections to Washington, D.C. and the “Biden brand’s” influence and importance.

According to Archer, Hunter Biden’s main contributions to his business partnerships were his extensive network in Washington and the influence of the Biden brand, rather than specific expertise in legal work or private equity.

The interview also explored the importance of “knowing the guy” in Washington’s business environment.

Archer also confirmed that Joe Biden was attending dinners with son Hunter and their million dollar foreign donors. And Joe Biden was calling in regularly to business meetings with foreign officials involved in the family’s multi-million dollar bribery and influence peddling schemes.

On Friday morning Tucker Carlson released the second part of his interview with Devon Archer. The current episode is over an hour long.

Ep. 13 Part 2. Devon Archer pic.twitter.com/R1sxSuPrKq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 4, 2023

