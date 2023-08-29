Judge Chutkan Likens Trump Case to Boston Marathon Bombing and 9/11

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly posted an excerpt from U.S. District Judge for the District of Columbia Tanya Chutkan discussing ordering a March 4, 2023 trial date for President Trump in the case brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith over Trump contesting the 2020 presidential election in which Chutkan compared the Trump trial to those of defendants in the Boston Marathon Bombing and 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Chutkan: “…The trial will start three years, one month and 27 days after the events of Jan. 6, 2021. The trial involving the Boston Marathon bombing began less than two years after the events. The trial involving Zacarias Moussaoui for his role in the September 11 attacks was set to begin one year after the attacks; but due to continuances, appeals, and voluminous discovery, it began roughly four years later.”

Moussaoui was charged as the “20th hijacker” in the 9/11 terrorist attack. He is serving a life sentence.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev was convicted in 2015 and sentenced to death for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three people and wounded 281.

Kelly observed, “A little refresher of who Zacarias Moussaoui is. And Chutkan just compared him—as well the Boston bomber responsible for killing 3 people including a child and injuring hundreds—to Donald Trump. Trump is charged with obstruction and 3 conspiracy counts.”

Kelly posted transcript excerpts from Monday’s hearing that demonstrated incredible favoritism to the Department of Justice, “NEW: I have transcript from today’s hearing before Judge Chutkan and it’s worse than reported. Chutkan marveled at Jack Smith’s rapid “discovery” production while downplaying fact DOJ could not name a single case in DC District that went from indictment to trial in 5 months:

Kelly focused on Chutkan arguing with Trump defense counsel John Lauro that he should have been preparing to go to trial a year before Trump was even indicted.

Kelly spoke about Chutkan’s remarks on Chicago’s Morning Answer with Dan Proft & Amy Jacobson on Tuesday (Link: select August 29, scroll to 49:00).

Read Julie Kelly’s background report on Judge Chutkan at Real Clear Politics.

