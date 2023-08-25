John Kerry Says Climate Change Deniers are Part of a Dangerous Cult (VIDEO)

by

Biden’s Climate Czar John Kerry on Thursday angrily lashed out at so-called ‘climate change deniers’ and accused people who dared question the ‘settled science’ of being in a dangerous cult.

This type of dehumanizing language should be condemned.

Kerry made the remarks in Edinburgh, Scotland at The Signet Library on Thursday. He flew all the way to the UK the lecture the peasants on the climate crisis.

“Without facts or economics on their side, they flatly deny what is happening to our planet and what we must do to save it!” John Kerry said.

Kerry continued, “They incite a movement against what they falsely label ‘climate change fanaticism’ as they conveniently forget that the dictionary definition of a ‘cult’ is ‘the dismissal of facts in devotion to a lie.'”

“They lash out at the truth-tellers instead and label indisputable evidence as hysteria,” Kerry added.

John Kerry said climate change deniers are a danger to humanity.

WATCH:

John Kerry flies all over the world in private jets whilst lecturing the peasants on the virtues of making sacrifices to curb climate change.

John Kerry previously defended taking a gas-guzzling private jet to accept the Arctic Circle award in Iceland in 2019.

“If you offset your carbon, it’s the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle,” Kerry said.

John Kerry “offsets his carbon” by owning several mansions and a private jet.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.