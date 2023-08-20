Joe Rogan Blasts the Left’s Obsession With Climate Change: ‘You’re Not Saving Jack Sh*t!’ (VIDEO)

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan threw cold water on the left’s obsession with climate change.

While speaking to former CIA officer Mike Baker, Rogan pointed out that even if the United States went to zero carbon emissions, it wouldn’t make any difference because China and India are the world’s biggest polluters and they certainly aren’t changing their behavior.

Rogan may not be a conservative, but it’s great when he has these moments where he defies the leftist narrative.

NewsBusters has details:

During the August 16 edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, host Joe Rogan and former CIA officer Mike Baker drew attention to the climate radicalism roiling the West. Rogan did not mince his words when referring to “climate change” alarmism. “You’re not saving jack sh*t,” Rogan bluntly said, referring to “climate change” activists. Rogan’s comments came during an exchange with Baker about the countries that bear the most responsibility for carbon emissions. Baker put it plainly, “China produces more carbon than all the developed nations combined.” Rogan agreed, further spelling it out for leftists. “Which is very important to talk about when people are talking about going green. Because the amount of impact that would happen even if the United States went to zero– went to zero carbon output, you’re not going to put a dent in what’s happening to the world because most of it is coming from China and India.” Rogan finished strong, telling his viewers not to be taken in and sacrifice their quality of life for no reason. “So all this shit about don’t eat meat because we’re gonna save the world. You’re not saving jack shit,” Rogan added. “I don’t understand where that message is coming from or why there’s not a nuanced perspective where people are taking into account all these other variables.”

Watch the video below:

🔥 @JoeRogan Just Completely Obliterated the Climate Change Agenda: "You're Not Saving Jack Sh*t!" "Even if the United States went to zero carbon output, you're not going to put a dent in what's happening to the world because most of it is coming from China and India. So all… pic.twitter.com/PYUNpvgUXY — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 16, 2023

Of course, the left doesn’t care about these facts at all, they just want to control people’s lives.