‘Joe the Plumber’ – Man Who Confronted Barack Obama on 2008 Campaign Trail About His Socialist Tax Plan, Dead at 49

‘Joe the plumber,’ the man who confronted Barack Obama on the campaign trail in 2008, passed away at the age of 49.

Recall, Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, AKA, “Joe the Plumber,” became a central part of John McCain’s campaign after he confronted Obama on his Socialist tax-and-spend plan.

Wurzelbacher, a Christian plumber who was preparing to purchase a small business, confronted Obama in Toledo, Ohio and became an overnight sensation.

“I’m getting ready to buy a company that makes about $280,000 a year. Your new tax plan is going to tax me more,” Wurzelbacher said to Barack Obama.

Obama rattled off his Marxist talking points and eventually admitted Wurzelbacher’s taxes would indeed increase.

Barack Obama told ‘Joe the Plumber’ he should be happy to pay more taxes because it’s good to “spread the wealth around.”

Obama’s “spread the wealth around” comment to ‘Joe the Plumber’ was used in debates and campaign ads.

Wurzelbacher died of pancreatic cancer, according to his wife.

