Joe Biden Tells Egregious Lie About Granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Biden took a massive motorcade to George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

Biden departs his hotel in a two-dozen-vehicle motorcade as he continues his climate tour in Utah. Are any of those vehicles electric? pic.twitter.com/RMNc4DxKnl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2023

Biden’s speech was full of lies and gaffes.

Joe Biden told an egregious lie about his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts.

Biden finally acknowledged his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts last month.

Biden released a carefully crafted statement (likely written by a lawyer) on the grandchild he disowned after major backlash.

Hunter Biden has a 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan, with former DC stripper Lunden Roberts.

For years Joe Biden refused to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s lovechild with Roberts.



Navy Joan with her mother Lunden Roberts

Biden falsely claimed all of his grandchildren have Secret Service protection.

“I didn’t want to be VP. But had I known that as VP, I get Secret Service…I would have fought even harder for it…Grandchildren – they all have Secret Service…It’s just wonderful!”

BIDEN: "I have a bunch of grandchildren — they all have Secret Service." pic.twitter.com/pl1ebvvTU0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 10, 2023

Biden’s granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts does not have Secret Service protection.

Joe Biden has refused to give Lunden Roberts SS protection.