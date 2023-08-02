Joe Biden Ignores Reporters After His DOJ Charges His Main Political Rival Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Joe Biden once again ignored reporters as he took a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department on Tuesday indicted President Trump again on junk charges in the January 6 investigation.

Right on time after Hunter Biden’s former associate Devon Archer testified on Joe Biden’s crimes.

Trump was hit with 4 counts: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

There were SIX unnamed co-conspirators in the indictment reviewed by The Gateway Pundit.

CNN named five co-conspirators that were leaked to them from the DOJ.

Rudy Giuliani – Co-conspirator 1, an attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant’s 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not John Eastman – Co-conspirator 2, an attorney who devised and attempted to implement a strategy to leverage the Vice President’s ceremonial role overseeing the certification proceeding to obstruct the certification of the presidential election. Sidney Powell – Co-conspirator 3, an attorney whose unfounded claims of election fraud the Defendant privately acknowledged to others sounded “crazy.” Nonetheless, the Defendant embraced and publicly amplified Co-Conspirator 3’s disinformation Jeffrey Clark – Co-conspirator 4, a Justice Department official who worked on civil matters and who, with the Defendant, attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud. Kenneth Chesebro – Co-conspirator 5, an attorney who assisted in devising and attempting to implement a plan to submit fraudulent sales of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding. Co-conspirator 6, a political consultant who helped implement a plan to submit fraudulent slates of presidential electors to obstruct the certification proceeding.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is in Delaware hiding from the press like a coward.

Joe and Jill Biden enjoyed ‘date night‘ on Tuesday night as Jack Smith announced new charges against Biden’s top political rival, Donald Trump.

Biden on Wednesay was spotted riding his bike again.

Joe Biden is enjoying a leisurely week in Rehoboth Beach as his dirty Justice Department works to jail President Trump.

