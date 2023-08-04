Biden Heads to Wilmington after Spending Week at Beach House – Biden Has Spent a FULL YEAR – 365 Days of His Presidency – On Vacation (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden is heading to his Wilmington, Delaware residence after hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach compound all week.

Biden has spent a FULL YEAR – 365 days of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

WATCH:

Joe Biden on Wednesday hit the beach again after taking a leisurely bike ride in Rehoboth Beach as his dirty Justice Department worked to jail his main political rival, Donald Trump.

Biden looked like a corpse.

Earlier this week Joe Biden was spotted at the beach with his shirt off as Hunter’s close friend and business associate Devon Archer testified before the House Oversight Committee on the Biden family crimes.

Biden refused to take any questions on Devon Archer’s damning testimony.

The 80-year-old rode past reporters without having to answer for his crimes.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

