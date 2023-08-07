Joe Biden Has Lowest Approval Rating of Any US President Since Jimmy Carter – But 81 Million Votes!

Joe Biden currently has the lowest approval rating of any president in modern history going back to Jimmy Carter.

That is quite a feat considering the media bias and glowing coverage of his failed presidency.

According to report by Andrew Romano from Yahoo News that played on CNN, Joe Biden is the second most unpopular president in modern US history at this point in his presidency.

Jimmy Carter was first.

Maybe it’s the inflation, gas prices, cost of living, open borders and failed foreign policy?

