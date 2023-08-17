Joe Biden AGAIN Callously Brushes Off Question on Deadly Maui Fires (VIDEO)

Joe Biden once again avoided engaging with reporters as he arrived to Joint Base Andrews en route to Pennsylvania.

Earlier Thursday Biden jogged to avoid reporters as he made his way to Marine One after James Comer revealed he used a pseudonym for his Ukraine dealings.

Biden announced he will be visiting Maui next Monday after receiving major backlash for his callous response to the deadly fires.

More than 100 people have died in the Maui wildfires.

Nearly 1,000 people are still missing.

Joe Biden doesn’t have a care in the world.

A reporter asked Biden for comment on his upcoming trip to Hawaii to survey the damage from the wildfires.

“Can you tell us about your Hawaii trip, sir?”

Biden callously brushed off the question – AGAIN.

“No, not now. I’m gonna be there on Monday,” Biden mumbled.

WATCH: