Jeffrey Epstein’s “Baby-Making” New Mexico Ranch Sold to Newly Registered Company for Undisclosed Amount

The notorious Zorro Ranch, once owned by the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sold after being listed for two years on the market.

An attorney representing Epstein’s estate, Daniel Weiner, confirmed that the Zorro Ranch had been sold for an undisclosed amount. The proceeds from the sale will be utilized to administer the estate and pay off creditors.

“On behalf of the Epstein Estate, we confirm sale by the Estate of the New Mexico property known as “Zorro Ranch,” with the proceeds to be used for Estate administration, including payment of creditors. While details of that sale (including the purchase price and buyer) are confidential, the Estate will disclose the sale in its next quarterly accounting to be filed in the St. Thomas, USVI probate court,” Weiner told KRQE.

The Zorro Ranch has 7,600 acres and features a 26,700-square-foot residence in addition to a private airstrip and helipad. Epstein bought the ranch in the 1990s and has since used it as a headquarters for his many illegal business dealings, including sexual abuse of young girls.

Initially listed in 2021 for $27.5 million, the property’s price was later reduced to $18 million to attract potential buyers. The actual sales price will be disclosed in the estate’s upcoming quarterly accounting, which will be filed with the probate court in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Santa Fe County assessor’s records indicate that the new owner of the Zorro Ranch is San Rafael Ranch LLC, a recently registered company with the secretary of state’s office. This limited liability company emerged on the scene in late July, adding an air of mystery surrounding the identity of the new owner and their intentions for the property.

The identity of the company’s owners is unknown.

KRQE reported:

In 2019, the New York Times reported that Epstein wanted to improve humanity by impregnating dozens of women at his New Mexico ranch using his sperm.

He also wanted his penis and head preserved after his death in the hopes that they could be reanimated in the future.

New York Times reported: