Jeffrey Epstein’s “Baby-Making” New Mexico Ranch Sold to Newly Registered Company for Undisclosed Amount

The notorious Zorro Ranch, once owned by the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, has been sold after being listed for two years on the market.
An attorney representing Epstein’s estate, Daniel Weiner, confirmed that the Zorro Ranch had been sold for an undisclosed amount. The proceeds from the sale will be utilized to administer the estate and pay off creditors.
“On behalf of the Epstein Estate, we confirm sale by the Estate of the New Mexico property known as “Zorro Ranch,” with the proceeds to be used for Estate administration, including payment of creditors. While details of that sale (including the purchase price and buyer) are confidential, the Estate will disclose the sale in its next quarterly accounting to be filed in the St. Thomas, USVI probate court,” Weiner told KRQE.
The Zorro Ranch has 7,600 acres and features a 26,700-square-foot residence in addition to a private airstrip and helipad. Epstein bought the ranch in the 1990s and has since used it as a headquarters for his many illegal business dealings, including sexual abuse of young girls.
Initially listed in 2021 for $27.5 million, the property’s price was later reduced to $18 million to attract potential buyers. The actual sales price will be disclosed in the estate’s upcoming quarterly accounting, which will be filed with the probate court in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The Santa Fe County assessor’s records indicate that the new owner of the Zorro Ranch is San Rafael Ranch LLC, a recently registered company with the secretary of state’s office. This limited liability company emerged on the scene in late July, adding an air of mystery surrounding the identity of the new owner and their intentions for the property.
The identity of the company’s owners is unknown.
KRQE reported:
The roughly 8,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico connected to Jeffrey Epstein was listed for sale for $27.5 million; and according to the Santa Fe County Clerks’ office – it was sold this month to San Rafael Ranch, LLC. A new warranty deed was recorded on August 16 for an undisclosed amount.
KRQE Investigates obtained documents confirming the change of ownership from Cypress Inc. to San Rafael Ranch, LLC. Records show Epstein and the Zorro trust bought the ranch from the Gary King family, then built his 33,339 square foot mansion there in the ’90s.
Two years ago, KRQE Investigates uncovered a fake warranty deed connected to the Epstein property in New Mexico. The Florida man associated with the fake deed later faced a federal indictment for allegedly hiring a hitman.
In 2019, the New York Times reported that Epstein wanted to improve humanity by impregnating dozens of women at his New Mexico ranch using his sperm.
He also wanted his penis and head preserved after his death in the hopes that they could be reanimated in the future.
New York Times reported:
[Epstein] hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.
Mr. Epstein over the years confided to scientists and others about his scheme, according to four people familiar with his thinking, although there is no evidence that it ever came to fruition.
Mr. Epstein’s vision reflected his longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Critics have likened transhumanism to a modern-day version of eugenics, the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding.
Interviews with more than a dozen of his acquaintances, as well as public documents, show that he used the same tactics to insinuate himself into an elite scientific community, thus allowing him to pursue his interests in eugenics and other fringe fields like cryonics.
On multiple occasions starting in the early 2000s, Mr. Epstein told scientists and businessmen about his ambitions to use his New Mexico ranch as a base where women would be inseminated with his sperm and would give birth to his babies, according to two award-winning scientists and an adviser to large companies and wealthy individuals, all of whom Mr. Epstein told about it.