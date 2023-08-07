J6 Support Group Is Requesting Information on Judicial Bias in the DC Courts to Help J6 Defendants and President Trump with His Case

CALL TO ACTION: DEFEND PRESIDENT TRUMP & J6 DEFENDANTS

President Trump & Condemned USA need your help NOW.

Our team is looking for evidence of bias in relation to ANY JANUARY 6TH cases. We urgently request your help to update our existing database on Judicial Bias to defend our January 6th political prisoners now including President Trump!

Such evidence may include statements using any of the following terms:

terrorist, domestic violent extremist (DVE),  violent mob, white supremacist, insurrection, and many more,

any judge referencing President Trump to the courtroom,

any judge referencing the 2020 Election to the courtroom,

 

Did YOUR Judge make any statements of bias or give their opinions of President Trump, on the record, in a J6 case?

Please send this info to:

[email protected] (THE EMAIL SUBJECT MUST BE: CALL TO ACTION or it may be missed.)

Judge Name, Date & Approximate Time of Statements

Case Number

Transcript (if available)

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

