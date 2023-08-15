It’s Time to Cut Ties with the Republican Party

In life, when you find out your friend is not there for you, will not defend you, ignores you, betrays you, fails you, and doesn’t even like you – you move on.

It’s better to be alone than to face the pain of betrayal over and over again.

Last night was the last straw.

The Marxist horde indicted not just President Trump, but 18 other conservatives, several who President Trump has never met in a made-up conspiracy that never existed.

And, once again, the Republican Party is silent – hiding in the corner.

It’s time to move on.

Charlie Kirk wrote this last night.

Republicans did nothing about Bill Clinton flying to islands with minors

Republicans did nothing about Hillary Clinton smashing devices

Republicans did nothing about James Comey brazenly lying

Republicans did nothing about Andy McCabe plotting a silent coup against a sitting President

Republicans did nothing about BLM raising $100 million and breaking charitable giving laws

Republicans in Florida did nothing about James Biden’s alleged fraud scheme involving a hospital system

Republicans in Arkansas did nothing about Hunter Biden’s myriad crimes

Republicans have done nothing against ANTIFA and their interstate RICO operations

Republicans have done nothing against Fauci, EcoHealth Alliance, or the other fake scientists who promoted lies about Covid’s origins to hide their own culpability

Why would Democrats be afraid of us? They run the country while Republican AGs and DAs quiver in fear and run for the hills.

Republicans did nothing when the entire government apparatus came after Trump.

The Republicans did nothing when the regime arrested and jailed hundreds of Trump supporters for walking inside the US Capitol. They were embarrassed to be associated with such people.

Republicans did nothing about the Biden Crime Family despite a laptop of evidence.

It’s time to move on. We are done with these horrible party members who never supported us an never even liked us.

As one of the largest conservative grassroots media outlets in the country we cannot even get an audience with these party elites. And once again, they abandoned Trump and his voters.

Enough abuse.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

