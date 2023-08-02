Mayor Adams Now Supports Enhanced Border Control, Calls for State of Emergency Amidst Influx of Illegal Aliens in NYC (VIDEO)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was finally given a dose of reality about what residents who live near the border have been going through for years.

Mayor Adams has announced his support for enhanced border control and called for a state of emergency in New York City in response to the recent wave of illegal aliens entering the sanctuary city.

This shift in policy comes amidst harrowing scenes outside the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan, where dozens of illegal aliens have waited for hours, and some even for days, to be processed at the migrant arrival center and be placed in a shelter. The line has grown so long that some immigrants have resorted to sleeping on the street.

“It’s not going to get any better. From this moment on, it’s downhill. There is no more room,” said Adams.

The worsening situation prompted The Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless to announce their intention to file a lawsuit if migrants aren’t given more timely access to shelters.

“They have a legal obligation to accept an application from everyone who is coming to them and saying, ‘I need help right now.’ They can’t get out of right-to-shelter,” said Joshua Goldfein, an attorney with the Legal Aid Society.

During a press conference on Monday, Mayor Adams was asked about the city’s handling of the migrant situation, specifically referencing the images of migrants sleeping on sidewalks.

“We’ve seen migrants sleeping on sidewalks in the last few days. Obviously it’s very hot. The federal government says they’re sending a liaison to New York. Is that enough for you?” reporter asked.

In response, Adams expressed his dissatisfaction with the federal government’s offer to send a liaison to New York, labeling it as insufficient. He emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach to tackle the crisis.

“No, it’s not [enough]. I’ve been consistent and clear and we had a meeting with our City Council, our state lawmakers, and others. We had a good, healthy conversation. I’ve been saying this. Many of you have been here with me that eventually this was going to come to a neighborhood near you, and it is – 91,000 people,” Adams said.

The influx of 91,000 illegal immigrants has strained the city’s resources and shelters.

“I’ve been very clear on what we need. We need to allow people to work, and there’s nothing more anti-American than you can’t work. We need to control the border. We need to call a state of emergency, and we need to properly fund this national crisis,” Adams said.

