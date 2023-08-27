Biden’s America: Isaac Yoder Sentenced to One Year in Prison and $1,570 Fine After He Walked Inside US Capitol on January 6 Dressed as George Washington



Isaac Yoder dressed as Founding Father George Washington on January 6 and walked inside the US Capitol where he spoke with a police officer.

Back in August 2021 The Gateway Pundit reported on the arrest of Isaac Yoder.

The FBI stalked Yoder for 7 months and then arrested him in a small Missouri town where he works as a locksmith. The FBI finally arrested Isaac in Nevada, Missouri this week after months of investigating him and tracking him down in rural Missouri.

Isaac Yoder dressed as Founding Father George Washington on January 6 and walked inside the US Capitol where he was seen talking with police before he exited the building.

Isaac Yoder was sentenced to a year in prison and a $1,570 fine for his actions.

We can’t help but think Isaac’s arrest and sentencing is symbolic to the current state of the nation.

Not one single FBI agent had the balls to say “Enough!” to this sick abuse… And, of course, the GOP was silent then as they are silent now.

Biden’s DOJ wanted three years in prison and a a $16,646 fine – the same amount he was able to raise to cover his court costs.

The regime was especially upset that he showed no remorse for his “crimes.”

The Kansas City Star reported the news on Friday.

Charged with four misdemeanors, the Missouri locksmith — who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6 dressed in Revolutionary War gear — turned down a deal with the government to plead guilty to one count, a strategy that for many other defendants has resulted in a sentence of probation. Yoder opted instead for a bench trial before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth. In May, the D.C. court’s senior judge found him guilty on all four counts. And on Friday, Lamberth sentenced Yoder to 12 months in prison on two counts each and six months on the other two counts each. The terms are to run concurrently, which means he will spend a year in prison. Lamberth also ordered 12 months of supervised release, fined Yoder $1,000 and ordered him to pay $500 restitution for the more than $2.9 million in damage to the Capitol. Yoder was charged in July 2021 with four misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. He faced a maximum three years in prison and fines of $210,000. The government had recommended a sentence of 13 months’ incarceration, 36 months’ probation, 60 hours of community service, $500 restitution and a $16,646 fine — the same amount authorities said Yoder’s sister raised for his defense on a crowdfunding site.

Read the rest here.

UPDATE: You can donate to Isaac Yoder and his family at PayPal at [email protected]