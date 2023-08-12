Illinois State Supreme Court Declares ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Constitutional

Americans have been buying guns at a record pace for four straight years.

This is partially because of rising crime, but also because people are concerned about Democrats and gun control.

Americans are right about the Democrats. No matter how bad things get in the country, due mostly to their policies, they just won’t stop trying to enforce more control on law abiding people.

Look at what just happened in Illinois.

ABC News reports:

The Illinois State Supreme Court found a strict assault weapons ban passed after the Highland Park shooting to be constitutional in a ruling issued Friday. The ruling came in response to a lawsuit that claimed that the ban violated the equal protections clause of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The court reversed a lower court finding and said that the law does not violate the equal protections clause. However, the Supreme Court did not comment on claims that the law also violated the Second Amendment. In the ruling, which was 4-3, Justice Elizabeth Rochford wrote, “First, we hold that the exemptions neither deny equal protection nor constitute special legislation because plaintiffs have not sufficiently alleged that they are similarly situated to and treated differently from the exempt classes. Second, plaintiffs expressly waived in the circuit court any independent claim that the restrictions impermissibly infringe the second amendment. Third, plaintiffs’ failure to cross-appeal is a jurisdictional bar to renewing their three-readings claim.”

Of course, the left is overjoyed about this.

BREAKING: The Illinois Supreme Court just upheld the state’s assault weapons ban passed after last summers mass shooting in Highland Park. This is a significant victory for the movement for gun safety and getting semiautomatic rifles off our streets. https://t.co/jtM5MG0zJY — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) August 11, 2023

It’s time for Congress to renew the assault weapons ban. pic.twitter.com/wNJHorYhSJ — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) August 11, 2023

Today, the Illinois Supreme Court rightfully upheld our state’s assault weapons ban.

⁰We need more commonsense gun safety laws to keep Americans safe, not fewer. ⁰⁰I won’t stop working until we pass a nationwide ban to get weapons of war off our streets for good. https://t.co/uNLKAJNOnJ — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) August 12, 2023

They won’t even enforce laws already on the books, but they want more.