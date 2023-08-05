Illegal Chinese Bio-Lab Discovered in Fresno, California Was Subsidized by Gavin Newsom

The secret and illegal Chinese bio-lab that was recently discovered in Fresno, California, which was allegedly full of mice that were engineered to carry COVID-19, was subsidized by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom is in the news constantly these days because he is basically the back-up plan for Democrats in 2024 if Biden can’t run. Do you think anyone in media will ask him about this?

Don’t count on it.

The California Globe reported:

Reedley Chinese COVID Lab Received Tax Credit of $360,000 From Gov. Newsom’s ‘GO-Biz’ At the epicenter of current controversy, an illegal California lab run by a Chinese biotech firm, Prestige Biotech, was recently discovered in a warehouse in Reedley, California. The lab contained mice which were genetically engineered to spread COVID-19. According to National Review, “court documents further showed that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) conducted tests on the more than 800 chemicals found at the site and that over 20 infectious agents were found present, including Hepatitis B and C, streptococcus pneumonia, chlamydia, rubella, and Herpes 1 and 5.” As a federal investigation is underway, where will the money trail lead us?… A document released on March 24, 2019 by Governor Newsom’s Office of Business and Economic Development, a California Competes tax credit allocation agreement of $360,000 was cemented with UMI.

This seems kind of newsworthy, doesn’t it?

Reedley Chinese COVID Lab Received Tax Credit of $360,000 From Gov. Newsom’s ‘GO-Biz’ CDC conducted found more than 800 chemicals at the site and over 20 infectious agents.@CaliforniaGlobe https://t.co/InUuQm0kEJ — Katy Grimes (@KATYSaccitizen) August 3, 2023

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air adds this:

No doubt Newsom’s office was simply tossing money around for “economic development” and had no idea of the shady business going on, but then again…they had no idea what shady business was going on, and apparently accidentally helped fund an illegal Chinese biolab. You would think somebody keeps track of such things, and you would be wrong. Nobody actually cares about what the government funds, only that it toss lots of green around… All of this is very troubling, and the only thing that keeps me from outright panicking is that Anthony Fauci hasn’t tried to assure me that everything is just fine and that pangolins or racoon dogs were involved.

How many more of these secret labs do you suppose there are in the United States right now?

You know there are others.