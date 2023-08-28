“I Never Thought That I’d Be President” – Joe Biden Mumbles as He Meets with Civil Rights Leaders (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday met with civil rights leaders on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Biden and Harris met with Martin Luther King III, race hustler Al Sharpton and others at the White House.

Biden mumbled through his remarks.

“I said little earlier as I came in and sat down I think this is as serious of potential turning point for the negative as it was when turning point for the positive when your dad organized that march,” Biden said to Al Sharpton.

Biden lashed out at Republicans for working to remove pornographic and sexually explicit materials from elementary schools during his remarks.

“I never thought that I’d be president, let alone be president and having a discussion on why books are being banned in American schools!” Biden mumbled.

Racist Joe Biden continued to pander as he brought up the Jacksonville shooting.

A white man fatally shot three black people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.

Biden used the shooting to pander to the black community. He never made remarks like this after Christmas parade killer Darrell Brooks murdered several white people in Waukesha.

“I’ve spoken to the governor and the mayor and Black community leaders in Jacksonville, Florida — the sheriff, who’s an African American…” Biden said.

WATCH: