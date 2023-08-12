“I Can’t Make Sense of It” – 17-Year-Old Star Alabama Basketball Player Dies Suddenly After Collapsing During Workout, Leaving His Family Devastated and Confused

Jefferson County, Alabama – A 17-year-old basketball star with his whole life ahead of him died suddenly Thursday afternoon, leaving his family devastated and confused.

Al.com reported Friday Pinson Valley High School senior Caleb White suffered a “medical emergency” and collapsed during a basketball practice.

Outkick.com reported ] that emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving procedures on White, but those attempts did not succeed. He was later pronounced dead at St. Vincent’s East Hospital.

White’s grandfather, George Varnadoe Jr., posted a tribute on Facebook to his grandson, touting his character and his accomplishments both on the court and off.

Caleb was an honor student, very respectful, high intellect, excellent role model, phenomenal basketball player, ranked 25th best point guard in his class in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Alabama. RIP Caleb, I love you man.

The exact cause of White’s death is unknown at this time. White’s mother said he was feeling perfectly normal and his sudden death made no sense to her.

I can’t make sense of it.

Al.com notes that the 5-foot-11 White was one of the best players in the state of Alabama. He was one of three finalists for Class 6A player of the year and was a first-team all-state selection.

He averaged 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Indians.

Several tributes to White’s life were posted on social media including from Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran.

💔 Awful news today. Praying for the the family of Caleb White, @coachbarber, @PinsonHoops, @AlabamaFusion. — Christian Schweers (@CoachSchweers) August 10, 2023

Watch over me my brother🥺🥺🥺 https://t.co/jJW7WChszN — Peyton Wiggins (@wiggins_peyton) August 11, 2023

Our hearts are with the family of Caleb White, @PinsonHoops, and the Pinson Community. Asking all @panthersofsshs to add them to your prayer list. pic.twitter.com/BwPolGDoOu — Chad Holderfield (@HolderfieldChad) August 11, 2023