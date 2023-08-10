“I am Antifa!”- Portland Defense Attorney Declares Solidarity with Militants and Issues Threat Against Jurors During Andy Ngo Assault Case’s Closing Arguments – Jury then Finds Antifa Thugs NOT LIABLE Despite Overwhelming Evidence (VIDEO)

Two members of Antifa were found not liable in a civil case brought against them by journalist Andy Ngo despite overwhelming evidence implicating their guilt.

The behavior of defense attorney during closing arguments may have played a role in this after she declared her solidarity with the terrorist group and issued a threat against members of the jury.

The Post Millennial reported

Defendants John Colin Hacker and Elizabeth Renee Richter, who allegedly work as Antifa’s “doxxers,” which after identifying Ngo had led to a series of physical beatings on May 28, 2021, were found by the jury on Tuesday not liable for all of these claims. Evidence provided during the trial, along with testimony given by both defendants, asserts Ngo’s claims in the complaint.

One of the defense attorney’s in the case, Michelle Burrows, engaged in some truly abominable behavior during closing arguments. She declared that she was Antifa and told jurors she would “remember their faces.”

Moreover, she lied about the sinister nature of the group as the Post Millennial notes:

During closing statements, defense lawyer Michelle Burrows told the jurors that not only does she self-identify as both a progressive and an “anti-fascist,” she strongly declared, “I am Antifa!” and insisted upon making herself an “I am Antifa” t-shirt, which she said she would wear after the trial. Despite Antifa’s significant recorded history of violence, she told the jury that Antifa’s unfavorable reputation is untrue and depicted the organized militant group as activists fighting for social justice and civil rights.

Here is the background on the case and why this was such a travesty of justice:

Ngo filed a complaint in Portland in 2020, claiming assault and other injuries over alleged acts of violence carried out by members of Antifa which began in 2019. He accused two of the Antifa scumbags, Hacker and Richter of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The civil trial began July 31. Ngo was seeking nearly $1 million in damages.

BREAKING: Today begins the trial of @MrAndyNgo vs. Rose City Antifa, et al. Ngo is seeking nearly $1 million in damages from alleged Antifa violence, which began in 2019 in Portland, Oregon. The trial is expected to last at minimum 5 days. Reporting by @KatieDaviscourt 🧵 pic.twitter.com/OyKq6qdLfZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2023

Back on May 7, 2019, Hacker allegedly threw a liquid of unknown origin on Ngo at a local gym and then stole his phone. When Hacker refused to return the phone to Ngo, gym staff had to intervene and get Ngo’s phone back.

ALLEGATIONS: John Colin Hacker, according to @MrAndyNgo’s complaint. On May 7, 2019, Hacker allegedly threw an unknown liquid onto Ngo at a local gym, then forcibly robbed Ngo, taking his phone. When Hacker refused to return the phone to Ngo, gym staff allegedly intervened and… pic.twitter.com/NvaqpclWP1 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2023

A month later, Ngo was covering a protest in Portland, Oregon, when he was violently assaulted by members of Antifa. Jim Hoft previously covered this story.

As one can see from the below video, his attackers were too cowardly to show their faces.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

It only got worse Ngo, though. As Cristina Laila reported, Hacker approached Ngo May 28, 2021 while Ngo was observing Antifa attacks on the Portland Justice Center and the Portland Police Central Precinct.

An Antifa mob recognized Ngo and proceeded to beat him up. Ngo eventually escaped and sought refuge in the Nines Hotel.

WATCH:

ALLEGATIONS: John Colin Hacker (continued) On May 28, 2021, Hacker allegedly participated in events that resulted in Andy Ngo being beaten by a mob of alleged Antifa members. Ngo was observing Antifa attacks on the Portland Justice Center and the Portland Police Central… pic.twitter.com/ayD4Z1IKnY — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2023

Richter then followed Ngo into The Nines Hotel before she was kicked out by hotel staff. Once she was out side the hotel, she unleashed a series of violent threats against the journalist.

I can’t wait for you to come out, Andy! You thought the milkshakes were bad last time? We are going to beat the f*ck out of you b*tch.

After broadcasting his location, members of Antifa started beating the hotel’s doors and windows, and spewing more violent threats towards Ngo.

ALLEGATIONS: Elizabeth Renee Richter, according to Ngo’s complaint. On May 28, 2021, Richter allegedly followed Ngo into The Nines Hotel before she was kicked out by hotel staff. While outside the hotel, Richter is allegedly heard screaming on video, “I can’t wait for you to… pic.twitter.com/GVuu1rtYNv — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 31, 2023

With the clear-cut evidence on video, one would think even a liberal Portland jury might deliver a modicum of accountability to the perps. Alas, they let Hacker and Richter off scot-free possibly in part due to the defense attorney’s actions.

Andy Ngo is a truly courageous man, but maybe it time he stay out of Portland for his own safety and seek a place where he can count on actual justice.