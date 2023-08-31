How the Marxist Dems Stole Michigan: The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Joins Legendary Host Lou Dobbs on The Great America Show (Audio)

Lou Dobbs is the host of The Great America Show podcast, introduced on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2021. His career in broadcasting spans more than 40 years: starting in local news, then going to CNN in 1980 as one of the network’s original anchors. He took his show Lou Dobbs Tonight to Fox Business Network in 2011, where it became the highest rated show in business television. Lou is a best-selling author, whose books include Space the Next Business Frontier, War on the Middle Class, Exporting America, Independents Day, Upheaval, The Trump Century, Border War and Putin’s Gambit.

On Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Lou Dobbs on his Great America Podcast to discuss How the Marxist Dems Stole Michigan.

The @gatewaypundit founder @jimhoft_ is reporting on a Leftist group GDI Strategies operating in 20 states during the 2020 elections. They dropped off 10k fraudulent registrations at the Muskegon,MI County Clerk office. Join us on #TheGreatAmericaShow at https://t.co/mXn1r5AAJE! pic.twitter.com/0XfNZpGYtH — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) August 31, 2023

In a TGP EXCLUSIVE, massive 2020 Voter Fraud was uncovered in Michigan including an estimated “800,000 Ballot Applications sent to non-qualified voters,” bags of pre-paid gift cards, guns with silencers, burner phones, and a Democrat-funded organization with multiple temporary facilities in several states that is tied to the Joe Biden campaign.

Police investigated the efforts funded by Democrat campaigns to GBI Strategies, which is part of a massive Left-Wind dark money voting operation by Democrats in the 2020 Election.

The Gateway Pundit contacted Lt. Anderson, who wrote this explosive and thorough Michigan State Police report on the Muskegon investigation into GBI Strategies.

It was an honor and a joy to join the Great Lou Dobbs on his podcast this week.

