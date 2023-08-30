House Republicans Launch Investigation Into Then-VP Joe Biden’s Abuse of Air Force Two by Allowing Son Hunter to Tag Along to at Least 15 Countries

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday launched an investigation into then-VP Joe Biden’s abuse of Air Force Two by allowing his son Hunter to tag along.

GOP lawmakers sent a letter to the National Archives demanding flight logs for every time Hunter joined Joe Biden on Air Force Two.

Recall, Hunter Biden received a $1.5 billion loan from the Bank of China after traveling on Air Force Two with daddy VP Joe Biden back in 2013 and the Secret Service redacted documents related to that trip.

According to Secret Service travel records obtained by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch last year, Hunter Biden took 411 trips across 29 countries between 2009 and 2014 while his father was US Vice President.

“Recent reporting indicates that, as VP, Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son Hunter to tag along to AT LEAST 15 COUNTRIES to sell “The Brand” to enrich the Biden family. Hunter would regularly schedule business meetings while traveling abroad with the VP according to emails from his laptop,” the GOP Oversight Committee said.

“Given this development and testimony from Devon Archer that then-VP Biden met with at least one of Hunter Biden’s associates in Beijing while visiting on official business, Chairman James Comer and Rep. Byron Donalds are calling on the National Archives to provide documents, communications, and manifests related to then-VP Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two and Marine Two,” the Committee said.

“Then-VP Joe Biden abused Air Force Two by allowing his son to jet set around the world to sell “The Brand” to enrich the Biden family.” House Oversight Chairman James Comer said.

“I’m now seeking documents, communications, & manifests related to VP Biden’s misuse of Air Force Two & Marine Two from,” he said.

“Proud to partner with Comer on our GOP Oversight undertaking to expose then-VP Biden’s gross misuse of Air Force 2 and Marine 2 to benefit his family’s enterprise,” Rep. Byron Donalds said.

“We all deserve to know how much he abused his power to shake down foreign governments and enrich his family.” Donalds said.