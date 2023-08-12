HORROR: Deranged Texas School Employee Brutally Beats Helpless Special Needs Teen on School Bus (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Sarah Fields Twitter screenshot

Conroe, Texas – An absolutely terrifying scene unfolded Thursday showing a Texas school employee beating the tar out of a helpless 17-year-old on a school bus.

Click2Houston reported the incident occurred as the students were being transferred home.

Conservative activist and reporter Sarah Fields shared two shocking videos showing the moment the employee started assaulting the helpless teen who is in foster care.

In the videos, the school worker can be seen pushing the student to the bus floor before landing several punches on him. The employee also appears to grab the kid by the shirt and yell in his face.

At no time does the teen attempt to defend himself.

VIDEO:

Fields reveals in her reporting that the assailant is a school bus monitor. Moreover, the foster teen has a severe intellectual disability.

The kid was beaten so badly that he was sent to the hospital. He has since been released according to KTRK.

According to Click2Houston, the unnamed school bus monitor was fired Friday after the Conroe Independent School District learned of the incident. Police are investigating the assault and said that they expect to pursue criminal charges against the employee.

Conroe students were horrified over the incident, leading some to wonder if they are safe at school.

“I was honestly shocked, I never expected that I would see someone that is supposed to be a role model and a leader in our school, like a staff member. I would never think that they would put their hands on a kid,” Alexa Perez said to Click2Houston.

“Are we really safe at school?” another student asked KTRK. “To get to the point to where you have to use violence is crazy.”

