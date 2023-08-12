HORROR: Deranged Texas School Employee Brutally Beats Helpless Special Needs Teen on School Bus (VIDEO)

Conroe, Texas – An absolutely terrifying scene unfolded Thursday showing a Texas school employee beating the tar out of a helpless 17-year-old on a school bus.

Click2Houston reported the incident occurred as the students were being transferred home.

Conservative activist and reporter Sarah Fields shared two shocking videos showing the moment the employee started assaulting the helpless teen who is in foster care.

In the videos, the school worker can be seen pushing the student to the bus floor before landing several punches on him. The employee also appears to grab the kid by the shirt and yell in his face.

At no time does the teen attempt to defend himself.

Breaking – A CISD bus driver brutally beat a student (he’s a foster child) today. Witnesses say the kid never once hit back. The child is currently in the ER for injuries. @ConroeISD is in the middle of trying to pass a 2 billion dollar bond. pic.twitter.com/mG8AP8IU21 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 11, 2023

Update – A clearer video has been sent to me. It appears as if the actual bus driver is behind him. The word going around is that this is a teacher. Our open record request has requested the name of this person, background information and email correspondence between… https://t.co/hsuvbopFM4 pic.twitter.com/MSvDtrbeDu — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 11, 2023

Fields reveals in her reporting that the assailant is a school bus monitor. Moreover, the foster teen has a severe intellectual disability.

The kid was beaten so badly that he was sent to the hospital. He has since been released according to KTRK.

Update – he is NOT a teacher. He is a bus monitor. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 11, 2023

Update – The child is low IQ with a serious intellectual disability. Before the incident, the bus driver told all of the students (all foster kids) that this is why they are all in CPS, because nobody wants to put up with them. The child (Mike) is low functioning and gets… — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 11, 2023

According to Click2Houston, the unnamed school bus monitor was fired Friday after the Conroe Independent School District learned of the incident. Police are investigating the assault and said that they expect to pursue criminal charges against the employee.

Conroe students were horrified over the incident, leading some to wonder if they are safe at school.

“I was honestly shocked, I never expected that I would see someone that is supposed to be a role model and a leader in our school, like a staff member. I would never think that they would put their hands on a kid,” Alexa Perez said to Click2Houston.

“Are we really safe at school?” another student asked KTRK. “To get to the point to where you have to use violence is crazy.”