HOLD YOUR BEER: Biden Regime Considering Strict New Booze Guidelines to Pressure Americans to Limit Alcohol Consumption

The Biden regime is seemingly not satisfied with throwing innocent Americans in prison or coming after gas stoves in the name of “climate change.”

Now they want you to enjoy less beer.

The Regime’s health “czar” Dr. George Koob told the Daily Mail Thursday, which describes the guidelines as strict, that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is strongly considering emulating Canada’s alcohol advice in attempt to pressure Americans to limit their consumption. Canada recommends that their citizens consume no more than two drinks per week.

Koob, who is admits to consuming wine twice a week, thinks there are possible health benefits to such a proposal.

If there’s health benefits, I think people will start to re-evaluate where we’re at (in the US).

This would mark a significant change in current U.S. guidelines which state women can have up to one bottle of beer, small glass of wine or shot of spirit a day while men can have two. This means men would be urged to reduce their alcohol consumption from 14 drinks to just two while for women it would be seven to two.

Under current US guidelines, a drink is defined as containing 0.6 fluid ounces of alcohol, equivalent to one beer, one glass of wine at 12 percent alcohol or one shot.

These guidelines are up in 2025, just after the upcoming Presidential election.

Koob went to tell the Daily Mail that that there were “no benefits” to drinking alcohol in terms of health.

Most of the benefits people attribute to alcohol, we feel they really have more to do with what someone’s eating rather than what they’re drinking. So it really has to do with the Mediterranean diet, socio-economic status, that makes you able to afford that kind of diet and make your own fresh food and so forth. With this in mind, most of the benefits kind of disappear on the health side.

In the eyes of the Biden regime, drinking beer is a more pressing crisis than skyrocketing inflation, lawlessness on the border, and mortgage rates. Chalk up one more reason as to why Joe Biden needs to be removed from power.