“To H*ll With These People” – Internet Users Lash Out at Woke Snow White Actress After Resurfaced Videos Show Her Making Disgusting Comments About the Disney Classic (VIDEO)

Resurfaced videos have revealed Rachel Zegler, the actress playing Snow White in an upcoming remake, made some truly disgusting comments about the original film and its characters. Unsurprisingly, this is getting ferocious backlash online.

As NBC News reported Monday, interview clips from September show Zegler trashing the original film, Prince Charming, and the title princess.

The first interview clip is from an interview with Variety at the Disney Fan Club’s D23 Expo. Zegler bragged about how she was going to make Snow White politically correct and dismissed the original as outdated.

I just mean that it’s no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love. She’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.

I really liked Zegler’s rise and performance in WSS but this Snow White press tour has been BAD. Just an odd smugness as if reimagining this movie is some big favor to everybody while also acting as if it’s crazy to enjoy the original. pic.twitter.com/Mpf2cdnZmx — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) August 13, 2023

Segler also had a third interview, this time with Entertainment Weekly, where she whined about being frightened by the original and "never picked it up again."

I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.

Internet users had plenty to say in response to Zegler's awful comments and they were overwhelmingly negative.

Disney just keeps doubling down.. Their new Snow White should be boycotted and FLOPPED since they are pushing their social message and changing everything about the original Snow White.. To hell with these people.. — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 15, 2023

Rachel Zegler admitting she didn't like Snow White growing up, saying she had only watched it ONCE before getting the role is so sad to me. Out of MILLIONS of women who loved the character, care about the story and yet this is who we get. 🤡🤢 pic.twitter.com/IVKQN4FIHc — Vara Dark (@Vara_Dark) August 10, 2023

Is anyone surprised rachel zegler, a hollywood elite is a total hypocrite and a complete narcissist. https://t.co/vfnqsAyACt — Hypnotic (@RealHypnotic1) August 15, 2023

Being annoying and neurotically demanding is not strength in action. — (@Alexz2020Vision) August 14, 2023

Her tone is soooo condescendingggggguh — ɐ͎ʞ͎ć͎ı͎ɹ͎ɐ͎ɯ͎ (@LeaMaric) August 14, 2023