“To H*ll With These People” – Internet Users Lash Out at Woke Snow White Actress After Resurfaced Videos Show Her Making Disgusting Comments About the Disney Classic (VIDEO)

Credit: Extra TV Interview Screenshot

Resurfaced videos have revealed Rachel Zegler, the actress playing Snow White in an upcoming remake, made some truly disgusting comments about the original film and its characters. Unsurprisingly, this is getting ferocious backlash online.

As NBC News reported Monday, interview clips from September show Zegler trashing the original film, Prince Charming, and the title princess.

The first interview clip is from an interview with Variety at the Disney Fan Club’s D23 Expo. Zegler bragged about how she was going to make Snow White politically correct and dismissed the original as outdated.

I just mean that it’s no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love.

She’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave and true.

Segler also had a third interview, this time with Entertainment Weekly, where she whined about being frightened by the original and "never picked it up again."

I think I watched it once and never picked it up again. I’m being so serious.

Internet users had plenty to say in response to Zegler's awful comments and they were overwhelmingly negative.

