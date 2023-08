Here We Go: Democrats and Marc Elias File Several Lawsuits in Wisconsin to Influence the 2024 Elections

Guest post by Jefferson Davis in Wisconsin

Similar to the iconic S.O.S code first used in the US in 1909 and the original Morse Code created in the 1830’s, Wisconsin is now under an S.O.E. Code alert to ‘Save Our Elections.”

Established election law and the Wisconsin constitution are under direct assault from the Democrats and their progressive liberal operatives today.

As the state witnessed during the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court Race, national big tech billionaire Democrats flooded the zone with millions of dollars in record spending ($42 million and promised to overturn many settled case law issues that have been in force for many years in Wisconsin.

The progressive liberal Democrat candidate won the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court race by a margin of 1,021,822 to 818,391 . It was a devastating loss for Republicans.

When progressive liberal Democrats can’t legislate their radical agenda to foist upon all Americans, they simply file lawsuits with friendly circuit courts in hopes of accomplishing their radical agenda.

The progressive liberal Democrats are targeting current systems and laws regardless of what the Constitution and or settled case law stipulates and or establishes: