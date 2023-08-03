Here We Go: Democrats and Marc Elias File Several Lawsuits in Wisconsin to Influence the 2024 Elections

Guest post by Jefferson Davis in Wisconsin

Similar to the iconic S.O.S code first used in the US in 1909 and the original Morse Code created in the 1830’s, Wisconsin is now under an S.O.E. Code alert to ‘Save Our Elections.”

Established election law and the Wisconsin constitution are under direct assault from the Democrats and their progressive liberal operatives today.

When progressive liberal Democrats can’t legislate their radical agenda to foist upon all Americans, they simply file lawsuits with friendly circuit courts in hopes of accomplishing their radical agenda.

The progressive liberal Democrats are targeting current systems and laws regardless of what the Constitution and or settled case law stipulates and or establishes:

Unrestricted abortions.

Redraw boundary lines for legislative and congressional seats.

Reinstate the illegal absentee ballot drop boxes from Mark Zuckerberg.

Ignore absentee ballot statutory requirements.

Cure absentee ballots that are missing information.

Repeal Act 10.

Restrict the recount procedure for elections affected by fraud.

Fixing rigged elections.

Protect environment from climate change.

Grant governor unlimited “pandemic” authority.

Leniency for criminals.

Democrat Affiliated Attorneys have filed multiple lawsuits to Influence the 2024 Elections in Wisconsin

Several lawsuits being filed over the past two weeks with promises of many more to come.



The following lawsuits have already been filed over the past two weeks to severely compromise the 2024 election cycle in Wisconsin in favor of progressive liberal democrat candidates for the US Senate and for US President: Progressive liberal Democrats don’t play nice in the sandbox and are willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish complete power and control over the people of Wisconsin.

On July 20, 2023, Attorney Marc Elias, architect of the many frivolous, but successful “election” lawsuits in 2020 across America, filed a major lawsuit in Dane County that may have detrimental consequences for election integrity if ruled in favor of by a judge.

This same strategy was exercised by former Democrat US Attorney General Eric Holder leading up to the 2020 election cycle. Holder pushed to file lawsuits all across America to redraw legislative district maps to favor progressive liberal democrat candidates.

The main takeaways from the Elias Lawsuit filing in Dane County involve arguing that the United States Postal Service is an “unsecured” mechanism for delivering absentee ballots. Therefore, absentee ballot drop boxes need to be immediately reimplemented for the 2024 election cycle in violation of current election law in Wisconsin. Absentee ballots do not need a witness in violation of current election law in Wisconsin. Voters will be able to “cure” their absentee ballots regarding missing statutory requirements well after Election Day in violation of current election law in Wisconsin.

A coalition of progressive liberal Democrat attorneys and so-called “voter rights” groups filed another lawsuit directly with the Wisconsin Supreme Court this week to have the Wisconsin Supreme Court redraw Wisconsin’s legislative districts instead of what Wisconsin’s constitution provides that it’s the Legislature’s constitutional charge to do so. These groups bypassed the normal legal process in hopes of getting a quick ruling from the new progressive liberal majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The Wisconsin Election Commission, Administrator Wolfe and some members of the Wisconsin Senate are named as respondents before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

All of the Democrats and their big tech billionaires care about is power, greed and control over all Americans until they are totally beaten into submission and exhaustion in hopes they give up their freedoms, liberty and independence in exchange for a tyrannical big brother government that is designed to control every area of an individual’s daily life.

Action Plan

Wisconsin and all American election integrity supporters need to get engaged immediately to avoid a repeat in 2024 of what happened in 2020 with the Presidential Election being severely compromised starting with the myriad of “election” lawsuits starting in 2019.

If we wait any longer, it will too late like it was in 2019 and 2020 when Republicans did not respond in time to rebut the hundreds of lawsuits filed by progressive liberal Democrats and their big tech billionaire friends which put America in a reactive and defensive position.

This is exhaustive and mind-numbing work, but this is all that progressive liberal Democrats know how to do to win elections because they have unlimited resources and time.

The Wisconsin Election Crisis Intervention Plan to protect the 2024 Presidential Election Cycle from being stolen again by the progressive liberal democrats and their big tech billionaires:

Nationwide S.O.E. Alert

The Democrats have cast their web of deception with many similar lawsuits in various states in preparation for the 2024 Presidential Election Cycle as follows:

Protect and Preserve Our Beloved Constitutional Representative Republic

Unless we have the resolve of George Washington crossing the Delaware in December of 1776 to battle the British, the discernment of Abraham Lincoln some 80+ years later in 1863 to see the Civil War to its proper conclusion in 1865, and the steely and uncompromised determination of General Eisenhower some 80 years later to protect the world from very evil forces in June of 1944, we will lose our constitutional representative republic.

Let’s join forces and be willing to do whatever it takes for 2024 to bring our great county that we call America back to its rightful standing in the world and at home for all citizens.