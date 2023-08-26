Here We Go Again: Kentucky School District Cancels In-Person Learning Due to Covid, Flu

A Kentucky school district this week canceled in-person learning due to COVID, flu and strep throat cases.

The Lee County School District has been in session for less than two weeks, and they are already cancelling classes.

Another 2020 repeat?

NBC News:

Less than two weeks into the school year, a Kentucky school district has canceled in-person classes for the rest of the week after nearly a fifth of its students came down with Covid, strep throat, the flu and other illnesses. The Lee County School District, which has just under 900 students, began classes Aug. 9 but noticed attendance drop to about 82% on Friday, Superintendent Earl Ray Schuler said. By Monday, the rate dipped to 81%, and 14 staff members called in sick, Schuler said. The district canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday and will shift to remote learning Thursday and Friday. Extracurricular activities, including sports practices and games, have been canceled through the week to allow for a deep clean of the schools, Schuler said. “We’re sanitizing our buses and our buildings and giving our staff and our students time to heal,” he said.

One has to ask, is this necessary?

For many years, kids would stay home until they felt better, then would go back to school. However, since 2020, the door has been open to extreme measures such as school closures or lockdowns.

It’s not just happening in Kentucky.

A school district in South Texas near Antonio is taking similar measures.

It must be election season because Covid mask mandates and lockdowns are slowly coming back.

A school district in South Texas just outside of San Antonio closed down temporarily due to an ‘uptick’ in Covid cases.

Runge ISD closed down this week and will reportedly open back up on Tuesday, August 29 due to 10 Covid cases among teachers and staffers.

Extracurricular activities were also suspended.