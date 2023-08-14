HERE THEY ARE: Numerous Amicus Briefs Filed in Support of MO v. Biden Case and Free Speech in America by Prominent Conservative Groups and at Least 8 States – Along with the Amicus Briefs Against Free Speech by Democrat States

Free speech was at one time, for about 230 years, a bedrock in American culture and constitutional law. But not today.

Today the Democrat party and their minions in power believe they have the right to dictate speech in America.

In the past year the State of Missouri and Louisiana along with plaintiffs Dr. Aaron Kheriaty (“Kheriaty”), Dr. Martin Kulldorff (“Kulldorff”), The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft (“Hoft”), Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya (“Bhattacharya”), and Jill Hines (“Hines”) filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration for the continued right for unimpeded free speech in America this century.

Numerous conservative groups, liberty groups, Constitutional groups and free speech organizations along with the Attorneys General of at least 7 states and the House Weaponization Subcommittee have come out publicly in support of free speech in America and against the Biden administration over alleged collusion with social media companies to censor free speech.

The amici come from several prominent groups, both conservative and liberal-leaning, and from numerous states.

Here are the powerful Amicus Briefs in support of the plaintiffs in the Missouri v. Biden case:

Amicus Brief filed by Jay Sekulow and the American Center for Law and Justice in support of the plaintiffs.

Amicus Brief in support of the plaintiffs by the Alliance Defending Freedom.

Amicus Brief filed by Jim Jordan, members of the House Weaponization Committee, and the America First Legal.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by Harmeet Dhillon and the Center for American Liberty.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by Robert Kennedy’s organization The Children’s Health Defense Fund.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs by Dr. Simone Gold and America’s Frontline Doctors.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by The Western Journal, America’s Future, Free Speech Coalition, Free Speech Defense and Education Fund, Gun Owners of America, Inc., Gun Owners Foundation, Gun Owners of California, Tennessee Firearms Association, Public Advocate of the United States, U.S. Constitutional Rights Legal Defense Fund, Leadership Institute, One Nation Under God Foundation, DownsizeDC.org, Downsize DC Foundation, Eagle Forum, Eagle Forum Foundation, and Conservative Legal Defense and Education Fund.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by the Attorneys General of Montana, South Carolina, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Idaho, and Utah.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by the Attorney General of Florida.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by Thomas More Center.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by the Buckeye Institute.

Amicus Brief in support of plaintiffs filed by Leonid Goldstein

And here are the groups against free speech and the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.

Amicus Brief against the plaintiffs and free speech by STATES OF NEW YORK, ARIZONA, CALIFORNIA, COLORADO, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, HAWAI‘I, ILLINOIS, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, MICHIGAN, MINNESOTA, NEVADA, NEW JERSEY, NEW MEXICO, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT, AND WISCONSIN, AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Amicus Brief against the plaintiffs and free speech by The Brennan Center.

Amicus Brief against the plaintiffs and free speech by Stanford University, Alex Stamos, and Renee Diresta.

Amicus Brief against the plaintiffs and free speech by Electronic Frontier Foundation.

For the record – here is the front page of the Electronic Frontier Foundation. They’re pretending to support the First Amendment as they openly restrict your First Amendment rights