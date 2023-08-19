‘Help Me Make Him a Felon’ – Raleigh Homeowner Offers $1,000 Reward to ID ‘Marxist Arsonist’ Caught Lighting His Trump Sign on Fire (VIDEO)

A Raleigh Homeowner this week captured a deranged psychopath suffering from TDS on his Nest cam kicking his ‘Trump Won’ sign posted on his lawn.

A bicyclist is seen riding up to the Raleigh property on August 12 and kicking the Trump sign.

After failing to destroy the Trump sign the first time around, the same bicyclist returned, this time at night, to light the sign on fire.

The arsonist has a very distinct tattoo on his right forearm.

The homeowner, John Kane, is offering a $1,000 reward to catch this “bicycle” arsonist in hopes of making him a felon.

VIDEO:

$1,000 reward for the ID of this arsonist – help me make him a felon. #trump #trumpwon #ncpol pic.twitter.com/g8JLoZSQ70 — John Kane (@johnmkane1776) August 18, 2023

The story caught the attention of Tim Pool, host of Timcast, who is now offering to help with the reward in the amount of $5,000.

“Do we know who is offering the reward?” Tim Pool tweeted on Saturday.

“I’ll add $5,000 to the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this arsonist,” Tim Pool added.

Do we know who is offering the reward? I'll add $5,000 to the reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this arsonist https://t.co/ra4Fx4rV2Q — Tim Pool (@Timcast) August 19, 2023

The Raleigh homeowner responded to Tim Pool: “It’s my sign and I’m offering the reward. Really appreciate your support!”